Man, baby shot outside Fort Worth apartment, police say

The man is in serious condition, according to officials.

A man is in serious condition after he was shot outside his apartment while holding a baby overnight Tuesday, Fort Worth police said.

The baby was also grazed by a bullet, but is in good condition, according to officials.

Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. to the shooting at Trinity Heights Apartments at 708 Barrywood Court.

Two men had confronted the victim outside his apartment before one of them shot him multiple times, according to police. Both men then ran away from the scene.

First responders took both the man and the baby to a local hospital for treatment.