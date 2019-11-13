A 25-year-old man accused of beating a woman in the parking garage at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas now faces a federal carjacking charge.

David Cadena made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday afternoon. Cadena already faces state felony charges of robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The federal charge was added after Cadena bonded out of the Dallas County jail twice since the attack in September, federal officials said.

Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said her office wants to keep Cadena "detained pending trial."

"Violent criminals should not be released when they pose a danger to the community," Cox said in a written statement. "In this instance, a violent defendant was released not once, but twice, after posting minor bonds."

Cadena is accused of using a fire extinguisher to attack a 27-year-old woman in the hotel's parking garage after 3:15 a.m. Sept. 21.

He beat the woman and took her Toyota Corolla, which had her purse and phone inside, federal records show.

Cadena then crashed the car in the parking garage, and Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to treat him. Authorities found the woman in the garage and transported her to the hospital, where she remained in a coma for two days, federal officials said.

The woman "suffered severe bruising and swelling to her face and head” and has nerve damage to her legs and arms, according to the federal complaint.

The stolen Toyota Corrolla was manufactured in Mississippi and shipped to Texas.

"Thus, this motor vehicle had been transported, shipped and received in interstate and foreign commerce," federal court records show.

