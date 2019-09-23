DALLAS — A 27-year-old woman was robbed and severely injured after being beaten with a fire extinguisher in a downtown Dallas parking garage early Saturday morning, police said.
Dallas police arrested 25-year-old David Cadena for the assault.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was first called to a low level of a parking garage at 2013 Jackson Street regarding a vehicle accident involving Cadena around 3:42 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Cadena became combative with them and crews called for assistance.
Police found Cadena in a car belonging to Jonna King, the assault victim. According to an arrest affidavit, Cadena attacked King with a fire extinguisher, hitting her in the head and the face. He then robbed King's purse and stole her car, and tried to drive away, but crashed the car into a concrete wall on a higher level of the parking garage, according to the affidavit.
Cadena was highly intoxicated at the time of the attack, according to the affidavit.
King was temporarily in a coma after the injuries she sustained to her face. She is now out of the coma, but further information on her condition is unknown at this time.
Cadena has since bonded out of Dallas County Jail.
