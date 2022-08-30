Man pleads guilty to robbing $550,000 in Texas robbing spree

The Fannin County man was accused of robbing $550,000 collectively from multiple East Texas banks between 2020 and 2021, officials said.

SHERMAN, Texas — A man from Fannin County pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing over half a million dollars from banks throughout East Texas, according to United States Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Long, 30, was accused of robbing $550,000 collectively from multiple East Texas banks between 2020 and 2021, including CapTex Bank in Bonham on Jan. 31, 2020; Financial Bank in Farmersville on Aug. 11, 2020; Bancorp South Bank in Tom Bean on Oct. 16, 2020; Commercial Bank in Farmerville on Aug. 13, 2021; and First United Bank in Leonard on August 20, 2021.

During the robberies he passed threatening notes to bank employees and physically restrained bank employees, according to officials.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bonham Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman Police Department, Allen Police Department, Leonard Police Department, Bells Police Department, Tom Bean Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Long was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10, 2021 and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.