Wife of fatally shot American Airlines IT director arrested on obstruction of justice charge

DALLAS — Authorities arrested Jennifer Faith on Wednesday on a federal charge of obstruction of justice, Dallas police said.

Faith was booked into the Dallas County jail around 1 p.m. She will stay there until she is moved to a federal facility, Dallas police said.

Faith's ex-boyfriend Darrin Ruben Lopez is accused of killing her husband James Faith on Oct. 9.

Investigators say Lopez drove from Tennessee to Dallas. According to the arrest affidavit, Lopez is the high school and college ex-boyfriend to Jennifer Faith. It is believed she was having an affair with Lopez, the affidavit said.

Court documents say during the month of the murder, Jennifer Faith and Lopez exchanged more than 14,000 calls and texts.

Lopez faces a murder charge in Dallas as well as federal gun charges in connection to the shooting death of James Faith.

James Faith, who worked as a technology director at American Airlines, died after being shot multiple times while out walking his dog with Jennifer Faith.

Nearly two months after James Faith's death, WFAA spoke with Jennifer Faith in her first TV interview on Dec. 2. She said she had no idea who killed her husband.