TDCJ inmate steals transport bus, on the run in Leon County

Authorities asked for people in the area to report if they have seen anything or anyone suspicious.

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Authorities in Leon County are searching for an escaped inmate from the Texas Department of Corrections. The inmate allegedly stole a transport bus Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the inmate later crashed the bus about two miles west of Centerville just off of Highway 7 in Leon County. There are multiple agencies on the ground searching at this time.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and to report if a man in TDC whites is seen in the community.