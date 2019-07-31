The woman killed at an Uptown hotel Monday night could be heard screaming inside a room while security guards waited for busy Dallas police officers to arrive, police records show.

While the woman screamed, police officers were responding to other calls in the area, a record of the timeline shows.

Patrol officers weren't assigned to the call for more than an hour, records show.

During that time, Jacqueline-Rose Parquian Nicholas, 32, was killed by 30-year-old Peter Noble Nicholas III, criminal records show.

Dallas police first received a 911 call at 10:17 p.m. about a woman "possibly high on drugs inside a hotel room screaming," police officials said.

A 911 call sheet shows that "no elements available" at 10:31 p.m.

The shooting occurred at 11:29 p.m., records show.

The 911 call was made at Hotel ZaZa, in the 2300 block of Leonard Street, near McKinney Avenue. It was labeled a Priority 2 call, the second highest level of call received by police.

RELATED: Woman shot to death at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas, police say

Department officials said officers were tied up on Priority 1 calls when the Hotel ZaZa call first came in.

Hotel security received several noise complaints about Room 228. Two security officers went to the room and heard a man yelling at a woman to shut up, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The security officers knocked on the door, but no one responded. They heard a "pop," which sounded like a gunshot. A 911 call sheet notes that at this point, the woman is no longer heard screaming, records show.

"Oh my god," Peter Nicholas screamed and then cursed, the witnesses told police, according to the affidavit.

Then it sounded like someone was throwing objects indie the room, the warrant says.

When officers arrived Nicholas opened the door "partially covered in blood" with an extension cord wrapped around his neck.

At first Nicholas "complied" with officers but then "began screaming and fighting," the document shows.

That's when officers Tased him. It appeared that Nicholas was on drugs, police said.

Jacqueline-Rose Nicholas was found dead inside the room, and a 9mm handgun was found in a backpack in the room, the warrant says.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said low staffing and other high-priority calls can slow down responses to other lower-priority calls.

"Once again this just shows the seriousness of our manpower shortage and our ability to give the citizens of Dallas what they require and what they need," Mata said.

Dallas Police Department officials released a timeline of the response: