2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday.

The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 to the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Demarcus Harrell Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Detectives determined that the victim and suspects knew each other and engaged in "possible high-risk activity" and a disturbance between the three of them happened, which escalated into the victim being shot.

Police identified the suspects as 17-year-old Jesse Fulce and 20-year-old Nathan Oviedo, who were arrested in Waxahachie by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Fulce and Oviedo are being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a charge of capital murder, police said. Their bonds have been set at $1 million apiece.

The case remains under investigation.