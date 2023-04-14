Police bust 3 accused of stealing thousands of gallons of gas across North Texas with box truck

The theft utilized a complicated system that included a box truck with an internal storage system, police said.

GARLAND, Texas — Police have arrested three suspects accused of stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline from multiple cities across North Texas.

The Garland Police Department said detectives had been working on an extensive investigation where they believe over 18,000 gallons of fuel was stolen from the Ricky Rockets Fuel station located at 1910 S. Jupiter Rd.

Police said the theft utilized a complicated system that included a box truck with an internal storage system. Then, on April 13, Garland detectives located a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft ring traveling from Bowie to Franklin County. The suspected vehicle stopped and was in the process of stealing fuel, when troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Garland detectives interrupted their efforts, arresting three people.

Garland police identified the arrested suspects as 30-year-old Julio Benitez-Hernandez, 42-year-old Joxan Santos-Legon, and 30-year-old Rafael Vazquez-Unzaga.

All three suspects were transported to Bowie County Jail, facing fuel-related theft charges in Garland, as well as Bowie and Franklin County.

There was not any further information available.