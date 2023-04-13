'Very aggressive' bees, estimated in the millions, attack residents inside North Texas home

Firefighters used foam to get the bees under control, allowing the victims to escape the home.

GRANDVIEW, Texas — A swarm of "very aggressive bees," estimated to be in the millions, attacked four people at a home in Grandview this week, causing two of the people to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on Facebook on Tuesday, explaining how the incident unfolded earlier that day.

Grandview is located near Interstate 35 in Johnson County.

Fire department crews responded to a report of a bee attack and arrived to find "what appeared to be millions" of bees attacking two people and also trapping two other people inside the home.

Firefighters used foam to get the bees under control, allowing the victims to escape the home. A beekeeper also responded to the incident and helped get the bees out their hive, which appeared to overtake the inside of a wall in a bathroom at the home.

Two of the attack victims had to be taken to hospitals, one by ambulance and another by helicopter, officials said. It wasn't clear how severe their injuries were.

Four firefighters suffered stings but did not have any adverse reactions.

The fire department warned residents to be aware of bee hives this time of year. They shared photos of the hive inside and outside of the house.