Garland dad heartbroken after man accused of driving drunk and killing his daughter bonds out of jail

Nearly two weeks after the head-on crash happened on Tolar Road in Garland, authorities say the suspect Jeremy Spencer is out on bond

GARLAND, Texas — The man accused of driving drunk and killing a 13-year-old in Garland is out on bond.

Brooklyn Moran was loved by so many in the soccer community.

“Frustration. I really have no words,” said David Moran, Brooklyn’s Dad.

David is heartbroken after he lost his daughter to an alleged drunk driver.

“It really upset me, that someone can [ruin] someone’s life and be out,” said David.

The 30-year-old is facing intoxication manslaughter and two other charges. It’s not unusual for a DWI suspect to post bond.

Court records show Spencer had a previous DWI charge from 2020.

“I feel a lot of anger out of it, trying to keep my cool and push on through with my daughter,” said David.

David, his wife, and family members are getting ready to bury their daughter and memories are all they have left.

“She was always the life of the party,” said David.

Brooklyn's soccer team called her “Mighty,” and the medals in her room show how dedicated she was.

“She was full of life. A bright light,” said David.

Before the burial, Brooklyn’s teammates will be gathering in Lewisville for a special memorial.

Several soccer teams in the area will be writing handwritten letters to Governor Greg Abbott, and local lawmakers, about harsher laws when it comes to drinking and driving. The coach from the soccer team said the girls have been left devastated by losing one of their dearest friends.

“I’m going to put that in her casket tomorrow for her. Sixty letters... however many they get, they’re going in there with her. Through Christ is my savior right now. It’s showing me the way,” said David.

If you would like to know more information about Brooklyn’s funeral, click here.