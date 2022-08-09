Families of couple, unborn baby killed by alleged drunk driver outraged by plea deal

The sentencing hearing for a fatal DUI suspect is scheduled just days before the one-year anniversary of the crash.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from 2021 when Scoop Jefferson spoke with the victim's family at the crash site.

A 31-year-old Texas man has learned his sentencing date in a plea deal he's accepted related to a drunk driving incident that killed three people.

Adan Hermosillo Garcia accepted the plea deal of 18 years in prison for the fatal crash that killed Justin Dike, 28, Alexius Ann Mills, 28, and their unborn child, Wyatt Dexter.

The crash happened at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 16. 2021 in the 1600 Block North SH 360 southbound Frontage Road in Mansfield. Emergency responders pronounced Dike dead on the scene. Alexius Mills and her unborn son passed away at the hospital. The medical examiner listed the cause of death for Dike and Alexius Mills as "blunt force trauma," which also led to the death of their baby being stillborn.

Garcia's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, just days before the anniversary of the deadly crash.

The family of the victims are outraged about Garcia's plea deal.

Leddy Harris, Alexius' sister, expected to learn ahead of time if there was any agreement. Leddy Harris told WFAA that the first district attorney assigned to the case promised to inform them about potential pleas. The case ended up being reassigned to a new district attorney, who eventually called Leddy Harris with the update and upcoming sentencing hearing date.

"Now, I have to relive what happened to my sister all over again just days before the day she was killed," Leddy Harris told WFAA. "And it's also the week of her daughter's birthday, which also makes it a very difficult time for our family."

The victims' families have already prepared their impact statements for the sentencing hearing, including Leddy Harris and Alexius' 14-year-old daughter.

Despite the emotional trauma she has experienced since the crash, Leddy Harris aid she still plans to attend the hearing and read her impact statement in court.