20-year-old man dies in shooting in Euless, police say

EULESS, Texas — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound outside of an apartment in Euless on Thursday morning.

Officers had responded to a disturbance about 2:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Fuller Road. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man on a second-floor landing area, according to a police news release.

The man was dead of an apparent gunshot wound, police said. His name has not been released.

Witnesses told police that they heard people arguing and then heard several gunshots. Multiple people were reportedly seen leaving the area after the shooting.

While officers were still investigating the shooting, HEB Hospital notified police that a 40-year-old man had arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then taken to Texas Health Harris Hospital in Fort Worth, and his condition was unknown.

Police said investigators believe that the two incidents were related, but more information wasn't being released.