Caught on cameras: Wanted suspects try to break into two Fort Worth homes

Police say both attempts happened on April 27 within 30 minutes. One suspect can be heard shouting "police" while trying to kick down the door at one house.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for two suspects that can be seen on camera trying to break into two homes in Fort Worth. They released photos and a video taken by security cameras on Wednesday, April 27.

The video shows the suspects in front of both homes. According to police, both attempts happened within 30 minutes.

At the first house, one of the men yells "police" as he tries to kick the door open. Fort Worth PD say this was on Thornhill Drive close to I-35 W.

The second house is on Schwartz Avenue, about 15 minutes north of their first attempt.

According to police, the suspects went to the back door first, then the front. One of them broke a latch on the back door and went to the porch, pointing an AR-style pistol into the house.

Police say both suspects knocked on the front door at different times within five minutes before eventually going away.

They believe they were trying to invade the two homes, but they're currently wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police think the suspects are in their early to late 20s. One of the men is seen knocking on doors in both cameras. Photos & videos show his longsleeve Nike shirt and what looks like a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information about this should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.