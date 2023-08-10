Top 10 most wanted sex offender with gang affiliation arrested in North Texas

In 2015, Larry Ray Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 16-year-old girl.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 51-year-old North Texas man, who was a top 10 most wanted sex offender, was captured on Aug. 4 in Fort Worth by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Larry Ray Capko, a Springtown man affiliated in the past with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, was arrested by Texas DPS special agents after being wanted by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office since July 2022 for failure to register as a sex offender.

Capko also had a warrant for his arrest since December 2022 with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office for assault of family/household member with previous conviction and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2015, Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to two years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. In 2017, Capko received probation for assault of family/household member with previous conviction, and in 2019 he received probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In July 2022, Capko was arrested in Parker County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and bonded out.

Capko was wanted since July 26, 2022, after the Parker County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was arrested on Aug. 4 at a residence in Fort Worth.

Capko's capture was a result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so a reward will be paid, officials said.

So far this year, Texas DPS said its department and other agencies have captured 26 of Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives and sex offenders.