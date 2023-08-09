Undercover officer shot in Dallas; multiple suspects wanted, police say

Police said one of the suspect had stolen the officer's covert vehicle after shooting him on Northwest Highway. The vehicle was later found.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas police say an undercover officer is recovering in a hospital after he was shot by one of at least three suspects Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

An officer with the North Crime Response Team had called 911 saying he had been shot and his covert vehicle had been stolen. Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA that a car was parked behind the officer and a suspect with two guns got out and approached his vehicle. The officer then got of his car and both he and suspect shot at each other.

First responders got to the scene and took the officer to a hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

His covert vehicle was found in a parking lot near the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Dallas Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

An officer has been shot, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect is at large.

PIO is at Parkland Hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 9, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.