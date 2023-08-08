Crews working to put out fire at Southlake home

The fire happening on Enclave Court, just west of the intersection of West Dove Road and Highway 114.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Crews in Southlake are working to put out a fire at a home in the northwestern area of the city.

Randol Mill Avenue is currently closed between West Dove Road and Mockingbird Lane as fire crews respond.

An aerial view of the area showed heavy smoke throughout the neighborhood and some flames were still visible.