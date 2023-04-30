Suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting at Fort Worth party

Police said the suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say a male victim has died following a shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. from the 3500 block of Northwest 27th Street.

Fort Worth police tell WFAA that the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was pronounced deceased.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police say a "large party" was happening at the location when an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and allegedly fired multiple shots, striking the victim at least once.

The suspect left the scene before any first responders arrived.

No other information is available at this time.