Suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting at Fort Worth party

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say a male victim has died following a shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call about the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. from the 3500 block of Northwest 27th Street.
Fort Worth police tell WFAA that the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was pronounced deceased.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
Police say a "large party" was happening at the location when an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and allegedly fired multiple shots, striking the victim at least once.
The suspect left the scene before any first responders arrived.
No other information is available at this time.
