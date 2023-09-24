Fort Worth police hold active shooter training at Hulen Mall

Police Sunday trained for a worst-case scenario at Hulen Mall during an active shooting simulation Sunday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police officers Sunday participated in an active shooting simulation at Hulen Mall.

From 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. people nearby might've heard simulated gunfire emanating from the mall due to the exercise.

"This is as close as it gets to the real thing," Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Dispatchers directed West Division police from a staging area away from businesses to other locations on the grounds so officers could practice navigating real traffic and obstacles outside.

Trainees also practiced parking, ensuring they do not block key entrances or exits medics would need to save potential victims during an emergency.

Once the officers entered the mall, they first focused on stopping attackers. People role-played as both shooters and victims during the simulation.

Trainees focused on communication, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

“In law enforcement, there is no playbook," Pollozani said. "Every situation and every call is different. So for us to prepare ourselves mentally and physically, we will be that much better to be able to effectively do our job and to make sure we have a safe city.”

Calzada said police must be able to clearly communicate details over their radios, even when their "blood pressure is high."

“Everything is going to be high-level and high-stress, if that kind of a situation breaks out," Calzada added. "What we want to do is make those officers as calm as they can, but most important, as prepared as they can be.”