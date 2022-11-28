Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say

FWPD described the suspect as a white man between the ages of 60-70. He was wearing a blue jacket, white hat, mask, prescription glasses and khaki pants.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said.

The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, a man handed a teller a note demanding cash, and then showed a firearm, police said.

The suspect left the scene with about $5,000.

FWPD described the suspect as a white man between the ages of 60-70. He was wearing a blue jacket, white hat, mask, prescription glasses and khaki pants.