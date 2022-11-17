Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Cameras caught Marco Oslando Guerra before he took off his shirt. Police say he's wanted for several felony warrants.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants.

The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."

Police posted Guerra's mugshot saying he has short hair and is in his mid-30s. A camera caught him running before he took off his maroon shirt, so he may be shirtless or wearing a white tank top with jeans.

If you see Guerra, Weatherford police said you should not approach him. You should either call 911 or send anonymous tips to Parker County Crime Stoppers.

