Investigation underway after a Fort Worth AutoZone employee shoots customer, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating after an AutoZone employee shot a customer Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 11 a.m., Fort Worth officers were called to the AutoZone located at 8636 South Hulen Street in response to the reported shooting, according to police.

Officers said a 35-year-old customer was shot by an employee and taken to a local hospital. The customer's condition is currently unknown, but police told WFAA the customer is stable.

The employee who was involved was questioned at the scene and released, as the investigation continues, officials said.

Monday, the Fort Worth Police Department released information that its next step will be to continue reviewing all evidence, to include witness statements as well as surveillance video from the incident to determine what led to the shooting.

WFAA has also learned that the department will consult with the district attorney about the investigation to determine possible charges.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

Meanwhile, the store opened for business as usual on Monday, with a new security guard in place.

WFAA reached out to AutoZone by phone and email Monday, but has not received a response on what happened.