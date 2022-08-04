Former Richardson mayor and developer husband both sentenced to 6 years in prison for bribery scheme

Laura Jordan, aka Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, both of Plano, were both convicted by a jury of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery and tax fraud.

The former mayor of Richardson and a land developer whom she married post-indictment, but in advance of trial, have both been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for bribery and tax fraud violations, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Thursday.

Laura Jordan, aka Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, both of Plano, were both convicted by a jury of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, tax fraud and conspiracy to commit tax fraud in July 2021.

“Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly conduct themselves in a manner that solely benefits the community,” Featherston said after they were sentenced.

“When the greed of personal gain and benefit results from official actions taken on the pretense of altruistic motives, then the integrity of the whole process is corrupted. Jordan and Maczka have now been convicted by a jury of their peers and their punishment should reflect some measure of repair of that trust by the citizens of Richardson, Texas," continued Featherston.

During her time as the mayor of Richardson, from May 2013 through April 2015, Maczka and Jordan were involved in bribery schemes, according to court documents.

Maczka voted for controversial zoning changes sought by Jordan, allowing for the construction of the unpopular 1000-unit Palisades apartments in Richardson in exchange for $18,000 in cash, an additional $40,000 check, and thousands of dollars in renovations for Maczka’s home.

Maczka was also convicted of exchanging sex and getting luxury hotel stays from Jordan.

The two married after Maczka left the mayor’s office in 2015.

The couple was originally indicted in 2018 and convicted in a 2019 federal trial. But U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant III threw out the convictions after learning that a court security officer had discussed the case with a juror.

After today’s sentence, the two will spend six years in federal prison.