'They are monsters' | Family of murder victims outraged suspects have been released on parole and can't be found

The family of Linoshka Torres and Luis Campos say the suspects are outraged about the release of the two suspects who haven't served all their time.

DALLAS — Rachell Torres couldn’t believe it when she learned Nicolas Monarrez was about to be freed from a Texas prison for killing her pregnant sister, Linoshka Monarrez and her boyfriend, Luis Campos.

The problem is -- there’s no record he was ever there. We checked.

”There’s never really been any justice for my sisters, nieces and Luis' murder,” said Rachell Torres, Linoshka Monarrez’s sister.

Instead, Monarrez was first sent to a federal prison for a separate drug charge where he spent 10 years. But after that, he was supposed to go into the custody of Texas Department of Corrections for Luis Campos and Linoshka Monarrez’s murders, but that never happened. Instead, the feds released him.

”He just did the drug charges and that’s it,” said Torres.

We reached out to multiple federal agencies, but no one seems to be able to tell us what happened to Monarrez and why he’s out.

He pleaded guilty to the murders of Luis Campos and Linoshka Monarrez in 2007.

The young couple was snatched off the streets in Oak Cliff in a case of mistaken identity by Monarrez and two other men, Frank Estrella, and Jorge Banda.

”He took them and did some horrible things to them," Torres said.

The men with drug cartel ties tortured the young couple, who were innocent victims and kidnapped in a case of mistaken identity.

And to add to the family’s anguish authorities have also lost track of Frank Estrella -- who admitted he helped dump the couples’ bodies.

The Dallas Parole Division told us there has been a warrant out for his arrest since 2021 and they have yet to pick him up.

”They are monsters, they should be locked up somewhere and put away,” said Torres.

Torres says the entire case has been an injustice to her sister, the baby, Luis Campos, and their family.