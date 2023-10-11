Summer Camp keeps children safe and teaches them how to launch their own businesses

Cynthia Mickens Ministries is keeping kids off the streets and teaching them science, technology, math and the arts.

HUTCHINS, Texas — A faith-based North Texas nonprofit is working to give children a healthy and productive outlet this summer that will keep them engaged and connected to their community.

In a small church in Hutchins, it is easy to hear children laughing and cheering. They are the sounds of the first day of summer camp at Cynthia Mickens Ministries.

Cynthia Mickens has heard these sounds many times. She founded this nonprofit in 2002 after acquiring almost four acres of land in Hutchins with existing buildings and room to expand programs.

"They are going to get exposure to learning that they might not get if it wasn’t for the program," Mickens said about her program.

Mickens said she hopes to build solid and supportive relationships with community leaders, business owners, and interested citizens who are committed to seeing the program vision fulfilled.

She also said the children, all ages 6 to 14, sometimes say they don't feel safe.

"Can you imagine at that age not feeling safe, feeling like your life may be taken away from you?" Mickens said.

Mickens Ministries started the free camp to help keep kids stay out of trouble but also to teach them science, technology, math and the arts.

"So guess what, now they have hands-on experience to change the trajectory of their lives," Mickens said.

One of the campers is 12-year-old Bentley Carroll, whose grandmother, Ermine Carroll, is raising him.

"The program is about kids, learning responsibility and stuff to do fun stuff," Bentley said. "It’s really fun."

Bentley's father was recently murdered and his mom has a debilitating illness. For this family, they say the camp is life-changing.

"This place keeps them busy and teaches them things to keep them from being on the streets," Bentley's grandmother said.

Mickens said her program is a place they embrace the children who struggle. It is that love and attention and guidance that she also said makes the program successful.

In the last few years, Mickens said 10 children have started their own businesses. As part of the music program, children not only write their own music but they own it and are able to sell it.