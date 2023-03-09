Victim killed in Everman shooting; suspect on the run, police say

The department said they don't believe there was an ongoing threat for the public

EVERMAN, Texas — Police in Everman are looking for a suspect who shot and killed someone in the area on Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they found one person at the scene with what looked like one gunshot wound. First responders pronounced the victim dead.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. As of Wednesday night, police have asked residents to avoid the area.

Everman police said they do not believe there was an ongoing threat to the general public.

No other information was available Thursday morning.

