2 men arrested on murder charges in former OU football player's killing

Friends of Du'Vonta Lampkin told police they found him dead at an Airbnb they were renting. Both suspects have been charged for capital murder.

DALLAS — Dallas police have confirmed that two people were arrested in the shooting death of a former University of Oklahoma football player in May.

Du'Vonta Lampkin, 25, was found facedown with a single gunshot wound at an apartment on South Ervay Street in downtown Dallas.

Police identified the suspects for Lampkin's death as 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia. According to jail logs, the two have been in jail since early July.

More information about their involvement in Lampkin's death was not released.

Lampkin's friend and the friend's girlfriend told police that they were renting the apartment as an Airbnb for Lampkin while he waited to move into his own apartment. They went to check on him since he wasn't answering his phone, and they found him dead.

Police said his black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were missing at the scene.

Lampkin used to play defensive tackle for the University of Oklahoma from 2015 through 2018. He declared for the NFL Draft in 2018 and went undrafted but eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans for just over a month before being waived.

He also played high school football in the Houston area at Cypress Falls High School.

The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hV8zEFawmO — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 6, 2022

As of July 20, Franklin was being held on a $500,000 bond for capital murder by terror threat or other felony. Garcia's bond was set for $750,000 for the same charge. Records show Garcia was also charged for violating his parole.

