Woman dies after shooting in Dallas, police say

Information about the shooting is limited at this time.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday morning.

The department said they responded to a call in the 4600 block of South Malcom X Boulevard at 1:15 a.m. on May 20.

According to police, a woman was shot at the scene, then taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. She later died from her injuries.

Neither the victim or any suspects have been identified as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Ronald Krame. You can call 214-671-3608 or email ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.

Police are documenting this shooting as case number 092489-2023.

No other information is available at this time.