Man dies in hospital after being stabbed, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police have started investigating a deadly stabbing that killed a man Monday evening.

The department said they got a call about the incident at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19. Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bismark Drive and found a man sufferings from a stab wound.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Marktwon Daniell Hicks. They said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Jeffrey Loebat or Crime Stoppers.

You can reach Det. Loebat by calling 214-671-3702 or emailing Jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.