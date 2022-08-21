Hit-and-run suspect wanted for deadly incident in southeastern Dallas, police say

Police say a 25-35-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

DALLAS — Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning.

Officers got a call at 5:09 a.m. about a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle, according to the police department.

They said a man was running eastbound in the 6900 block of Lake June Road near the CF Hawn Freeway when he was hit. The driver fled the scene without stopping to help.

The victim died at the scene. Police have not confirmed his identity, but they say he was 25-35 years old.

Dallas police have released a picture of the suspect vehicle.

Info Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run on Lake June Rd. Pictured is the vehicle that struck the male victim. If anyone has info regarding this vehicle or the hit & run, contact Det. Rodriguez of the VCU at 214-671-0011 or at ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com.https://t.co/38EDeKMlJU pic.twitter.com/zXq0apeUMa — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 21, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez either by calling 214-671-0011 or emailing ricardo.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 hotline at 214-373-8477.