Dallas officers shut down fake paper license tag mill in Cedar Crest area, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a man accused of of selling counterfeit temporary paper license tags, the department announced Tuesday.
Wayland Wayne Wright, 43, was arrested by the Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Task Force and charged with tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud, which is a state felony.
Following up on a tip, detectives set up an undercover buying operation on Sunnyvale Street near East Overton Road, police said.
Police said that on April 20, 2022, they got a search warrant for the location, where they recovered more fake tags and $3,000 in cash.
Wright later admitted to police to printing multiple fake and fraudulent paper tags.
If you suspect that someone is selling fake or fraudulent paper tags, Dallas police ask you either call their auto theft unit at 214-671-3535 or the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division at 888-368-4689.