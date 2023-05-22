Suspect steals DART bus, hits parked cars and a bicycle, police say

Police around 11:30 p.m. responded to a report of a DART paratransit vehicle getting stolen from the agency's paratransit facility in Old East Dallas.

DALLAS — Someone stole a DART bus in Dallas late Sunday night and hit several parked vehicles and a bicycle, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police around 11:30 p.m. responded to a report of a DART paratransit vehicle getting stolen from the agency's paratransit facility in Old East Dallas. The driver took the bus along Good Latimer Expressway to Central Expressway, "making contact with several parked vehicles" and then hitting a bicycle, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, and police caught them near Swiss Avenue and Bryan Street. The suspect's name has not been released. More details about the incident were not available.