DART is working to fill bus operator openings

'Things are looking very positive': As bus ridership continues growing, DART is working to fill 40 bus operator openings.

DALLAS — As more commuters opt for public transportation these days, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is staying busy across North Texas.

“So far it’s been good,” said Terrance Scott. He rides DART buses at least four days a week.

Administrators said things for DART are picking up significantly across all its platforms.

“The ridership numbers that we’ve seen have been phenomenal,” explained Gordon Shattles, a DART spokesperson.

Like many companies across the country, hiring has been an issue during the pandemic.

“Right now it’s about 40 bus operators down. That’s, of course, with a budget of over 1200 operators that we have scheduled for,” Shattles said.

Interest in DART’s bus operator positions is steadily increasing, according to the agency. That’s bringing better services to its riders.

Last June, DART had to reduce schedules temporarily due to a lack of bus operators. The agency brought services back one month earlier than expected in December, last year. It re-established full bus service operations in January 2023.

“In the past six months, past year, we’ve now hired over 373 new bus operators, and we’re getting close to that goal of full operators at the agency,” Shattles added.

The interest in bus operator careers is happening at the same time DART is continuing pilot programs for expanded transportation options in some areas. It’s on-demand Go Link and Circuit Shuttle programs are helping to fill gaps and getting people where they need to go in select areas.

“We’re currently offering a $3,500 signing bonus for new bus operators,” Shattles said.

Right now, DART is hosting monthly hiring events at its headquarters in Downtown Dallas.