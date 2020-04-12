Dallas police seek to identify man who allegedly struck 2 people with car in 7-Eleven parking lot

Authorities released surveillance footage Friday that shows a man wearing an orange T-shirt and blue jeans hit the two people with his car.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say struck two people with a vehicle last month.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 23, in a 7-Eleven parking lot near 9713 Webb Chapel Road.

Police released surveillance footage Friday that shows a man wearing an orange T-shirt and blue jeans hit the two people with his car.

Both of those people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a gray Nissan Pathfinder with possible front end damage on the passenger side.

Below is video footage that was released and edited by Dallas police.