Reports: Texas high school football player escorted from game by police after hitting referee

A reporter from The Monitor, a newspaper in the Rio Grande Valley, tweeted the player was escorted out of the stadium by police.
EDINBURG, Texas — A football player from Edinburg North High School was escorted out of a playoff game by police after he hit the game's referee on Thursday night, according to Andrew McCulloch, a reporter for The Monitor, a newspaper based in Texas's Rio Grande Valley, who was covering the playoff game.

The player, Emmanuel Duron, had been ejected from the game after a penalty, according to McCulloch. Duron ran back onto the field and knocked the referee onto the turf, McCulloch tweeted.

The referee was evaluated for a possible concussion, McCulloch tweeted.

