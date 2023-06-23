Dallas officers seize almost 200 grams of meth, 5 kilos of marijuana from neighborhood drug dealer

Dallas officers seized more than 180 grams of methamphetamine, nearly five kilos of marijuana, along with alprazolam, promethazine and cash.

DALLAS — Some North Texas officers recently seized a variety of drugs and cash from a neighborhood drug dealer, according to Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia.

On Thursday, the Dallas Police Department's Placed Network Investigations Unit, Narcotics Unit, and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 840 block of Emberwood Drive. This is in Redbird just north of DeSoto and southeast of Cockrell Hill.

The preliminary investigation determined the Placed Network Investigations Unit received a drug complaint at the Redbird location. After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed.

As a result, police seized more than 180 grams of methamphetamine, nearly five kilos of marijuana, along with alprazolam, promethazine and cash.

Police arrested:

Perry Copeland, 46, for Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Melvin Wheeler, 39, for a parole violation

Shawn Pitts, 23, for a probation violation

Chief Garcia tweeted about the investigation, saying that the neighbors in the area were "thanking us" and before the drug bust, the kids on that block "couldn't walk by the house."

"It’s why we do… what we do! And we aren’t even close to being done!" Garcia also said in his tweet.

Earlier in June, a North Texas man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after pleading guilty in connection to the largest drug bust in Lake Worth Police Department history.

Jon “Spanky” Curb was arrested on May 20, 2022, after detectives launched an undercover investigation called “Operation Safe Neighborhood,” executing a search warrant at Curb’s home in the 6600 block of Lakeside Drive.

Police said the drugs seized were estimated at $2,285,250 in street value – 72 times larger than average operations.