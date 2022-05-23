Lake Worth police make largest bust in department history after over $2M worth of drugs found in home

While inside the home, officers and detectives spotted a pill press and numerous drug paraphernalia items in plain view.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police discovered over an estimated $2 million in drugs and paraphernalia at a home, making it the largest bust in department history, officials announced Monday.

After multiple complaints from a homeowner, an undercover investigation called "Operation Safe Neighborhood" began, the Lake Worth Police Department said.

On Friday, May 20, Lake Worth police officers and detectives served an arrest warrant for Jon “Spanky” Curb at a home in the 6600 block of Lakeside Drive.

While inside the home, officers and detectives spotted a pill press and numerous drug paraphernalia items in plain view. After the discovery, detectives obtained a search warrant for the home.

During the search, they located and seized several types of drug paraphernalia, including bath salts, cocaine, guns, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Police said the drugs seized are estimated at $2,285,250 in street value, which is 72 times larger than average operations.

Police also noted that the volume of drugs seized “represents an estimated 11,721 lethal doses.”

Here’s the full list Lake Worth PD released:

11 guns of varying styles and calibers, one of which was stolen

2 homemade suppressors (silencers)

1 pill press

3,390 grams of suspected amphetamine (Adderall, powder, rock and homemade pills)

18.6 grams of suspected fentanyl powder

17 grams of suspect DMT (N, N-Dimethyltryptamine)

54 grams of suspected bath salts (synthetic cathinone)

24 grams of suspected cocaine

186 grams of suspected promethazine syrup

20 grams of suspected homemade alprazolam (Xanax) pills

42 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Police said Curb has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail. Police said more charges against Curb are pending further lab testing.

Curb's girlfriend told WFAA off-camera that he will likely be back home this week or next week. Residents in Curb's neighborhood shared that they have seen constant traffic in and out of Curb's home around the clock for the past two or more years.

Lake Worth PD told WFAA that officers did not find any large amounts of cash in the home, so the department believes the raid happened just after one of Curb's drop-offs and money exchanges for the drugs located at the home.

Police said Curb's home was under heavy security, with surveillance cameras covering the entire outside of his property, front door and driveway.