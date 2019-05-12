This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested this week in Frisco on a possession of marijuana charge.

Woods, 26, was pulled over Tuesday night in Frisco. Police released few details on why Woods was stopped.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana over 2 ounces and tampering with evidence, according to Frisco police officials.

Woods also received a possession of drug paraphernalia citation.

This is Woods' second season with the Dallas Cowboys.

