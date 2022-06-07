'Summer of healing': Dallas community groups unite to help curb crime

Organizers said they are mission-focused on stopping seasonal crime surges while helping neighbors with resources.

DALLAS — A group of community leaders, nonprofit agencies, and grassroots organizations are collaborating to help curb crime across the City of Dallas.

Organizers say they are working, collectively, to promote safety and a "Summer of Healing."

“For a long time, we have been separate. Working in silos. Different pockets and cliques. But, now, it’s time to put an end to all of that,” said Mar Butler, Programming Director for the violence interrupter group Dallas CRED.

Participants in the group said they are determined to help curb crime and get ahead of any surges in senseless violence this summer season.

“It’s devastating because kids are having to see death at a very early age. They having to bury their friends at eight, at nine, at 10,” said Darrion Lewis of the group Behind Every Door.

His organization runs community centers in some of the city’s neglected neighborhoods.

“What we are trying to do is just show love and show grace,” Lewis explained.

Members of the team said they are mission-focused. They’ve developed a grassroots strategy that included three key components – invade, intrude, and institute.

The team said it will invade target areas where crime is crippling quality of life. They’ll intrude to develop connections with neighbors to find out what their critical needs may be. The group will ultimately institute programs to help provide the best access to a variety of resources.

“We believe that it’s going to take a collective. It’s going to take a village to deal with the violence that’s happening across this country,” said Antong Lucky, President of Urban Specialists.

The group is optimistic its efforts will support police and the public.

“This is the way that we heal the differences that we have. This is how we heal America. And this is what we want the rest of the country to know,” said Toni Brinker, Founder of One Community USA.