Fort Worth PD investigating after driver with gunshot wound crashes into home, narrowly missing girl

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Witnesses say two people ran away from the car before it crashed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department are searching for answers after a man drove into a home on July 4 — and was found hunched over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound.

Per police, the driver was transported to a local hospital and was critical the last time they checked.

The crash happened after 11 p.m. near 3400 Wedgeworth Dr.

According to the homeowners, they found the driver unresponsive and hunched over the steering wheel. The car was also still in drive.

A man who only wanted to be identified as 'Ivan' told WFAA his father owns the home and that he lives next door.

His young daughter was watching television in the room where the car crashed.

Security video shows Ivan rushing into the house--yelling for people to call 911 after the crash. Thankfully, his daughter wasn't harmed.

"It just stunned me out of nowhere," Ivan told WFAA. "Like I couldn't believe it was happening."

Ivan saw the crash happen. He was on his front lawn talking to his neighbor when he saw the car up the road begin to roll towards the house slowly.

"I saw the car, and its lights were flashing," Ivan said. "It starts coming up, and it thumps on the curb--and I'm screaming 'Hey!' Next thing you know, it just drives into the house."

"He was passed out, completely hunched over in the car," Ivan said. "We were trying to put the car in park at least, so it didn't keep going into the house."

It wasn't until authorities arrived that Ivan was told the driver had a gunshot wound.

Ivan told police that he saw two people running away from the car before it started rolling down the hill towards his father's home.

Ivan said he didn't hear a gunshot--but also that fireworks were going off around the neighborhood.

He also said there was a GPS active on the dash--making him wonder if the man wounded was a rideshare driver and if he was shot by the people running away.

A spokesperson with Fort Worth PD couldn't say if the victim was a rideshare driver but did say witnesses saw at least two people running away.

The department said its homicide unit would be investigating.

Ivan and his family have some repairs to make but are thankful their loved ones weren't hurt.