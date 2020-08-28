How brother, son of man on FBI's Most Wanted List accused in 'honor killings' led agents to him

Law enforcement officials say they first caught a break in the case in 2017 with a tip from a maintenance worker who was called to repair a water leak.

Yaser Said's brother and son are now charged with helping him evade capture for more than 12 years after he allegedly committed the "honor killings" of his daughters, federal officials announced Friday.

Said, who had been on the FBI's Most Wanted List, is accused of shooting and killing his two daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, in 2008 outside an Irving hotel.

On Wednesday, he was taken into custody "without incident" by FBI SWAT in Justin. Yaser's 32-year-old son, Islam Yaser-Abdel Said, and Yaser's 59-year-old brother, Yassein Said, were also arrested Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials say they first caught a break in the case in 2017 with a tip from a maintenance worker who was called to an apartment in Bedford to repair a water leak, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas in a news release.

Now, Islam and Yassein have been charged with concealing a person from arrest. FBI authorities say they provided "aid and comfort" to Yaser.

On Aug. 14, 2017, the maintenance worker spotted Yaser inside an apartment unit in Bedford, which had been leased to his son, Islam, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The maintenance worker told the apartment manager, who knew that Islam was related to Yaser. They contacted the FBI, which sent an agent to the apartment, asking Islam to search the apartment.

Islam refused and then contacted his uncles, saying, "We have a problem," the office said.

FBI obtained a search warrant and arrived at the apartment to find the door locked, so they breached the door, the office said. No one was inside, but it appeared someone had jumped off the patio and landed on a bush. The agents found eyeglasses, a toothbrush and cigarette butts, which they later determined had DNA that belonged to Yaser Said.

Twelve days later, Islam was stopped at the Canadian border. The driver of the car, Hany Medhat, told border agents that they decided to take a "crazy road trip." A search of his phone showed he told his employer that he had a "family emergency," the office said.

On Aug. 17, 2020, FBI agents began 24-hour surveillance of a home in Justin which was purchased by Yassein's daughter, Dalal. Agents saw Islam and Yassein allegedly drive up to the home, deliver grocery bags inside and carry trash bags back to their car, the office said.

At 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2020, Yassein and Islam left the residence, then agents saw a shadow of a person walk past the window twice.

On Aug. 25, agents saw Islam and Yassein leave the home with two bags of trash, federal officials said.

Agents followed them as they drove to a shopping center 19 miles away in Southlake to throw away the trash bags, in which agents found cigarette butts and other garbage, the office said.

The next day, FBI agents executed a search warrant on the home, where they arrested Yaser Said.

Islam and Yassein were both arrested Wednesday in Euless and made their appearances before a judge Friday afternoon.

If convicted, Yassein and Islam face up to five years in federal prison. Yaser was indicted on capital murder charges and faces the death penalty.