2 dead in shooting outside of bar in Deep Ellum

DALLAS — Two people died early Wednesday morning after a shooting outside of a Deep Ellum bar, police confirmed to WFAA.

Dallas police said a man and woman were shot around 1 a.m. at the Bitter End bar, located at 2826 Elm Street. Police on scene told WFAA that both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, where they died.

According to police, someone was walking by the bar and fired into the building from the outside. Police said the male victim, who was on the patio, was the intended target of the shooter. The female victim, who was inside the bar, was an innocent bystander, police said.

Dallas police said detectives do not have a suspect or motive into what led up to the shooting outside of Bitter End.

Just over a month ago, one person was injured in a shooting outside of a Deep Ellum restaurant and music venue. In the shooting from February, the owner of the venue said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two people on the street out in front of the venue.

As things escalated between those parties, guns were pulled and fired, and a stray bullet entered the building, striking an employee, the owner told WFAA.