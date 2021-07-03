Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' man Garland police allege fatally shot woman

The woman's two children were crying for help, officials said.

Garland police are searching for a 40-year-old man who they believe could be "armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot and killed a woman and fled the scene, officials said.

Police believe Rodrigo Roman Villareal is driving a 4-door blue Mazda 6 with Illinois license plate P393720. He is Hispanic and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has black hair, according to police.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant for his arrest, Garland police said, after they allege he shot the woman Saturday night in an apartment community.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to an apartment on the 2900 block of West Walnut Street. The woman's two children were crying for help. When officers arrived, police said they learned the children's mother had been shot by her boyfriend in their apartment.

Officers found her shot inside the apartment and first responders took her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation into her death is ongoing, but police are asking anyone with any information about Villareal's whereabouts to call 911 or Garland police at 972-485-4840. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.