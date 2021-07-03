1 person in custody after 20-year-old fatally shot in Dallas, police say

A 20-year-old was shot and killed Friday morning in Dallas, police said.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.
Both Kenaijae Keon Anderson and the suspect were shot "during a disturbance," according to police
Anderson died at a local hospital while the suspect was being treated for injuries they are expected to survive.
Police did not release the suspect's name but said they will be charged with murder.
Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Tonya McDaniel at 214-283-4934 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com in reference to case number 037563-2021.