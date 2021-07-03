1 person in custody after 20-year-old fatally shot in Dallas, police say

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Tonya McDaniel at 214-283-4934 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

A 20-year-old was shot and killed Friday morning in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

Both Kenaijae Keon Anderson and the suspect were shot "during a disturbance," according to police

Anderson died at a local hospital while the suspect was being treated for injuries they are expected to survive.

Police did not release the suspect's name but said they will be charged with murder.