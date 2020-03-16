An Arlington woman shot and killed her husband Monday morning, according to Arlington police.

Wendy Behnke, 45, called Arlington police around 8:05 a.m. to say that she had shot her husband.

When officers arrived, they found her husband unresponsive with a gunshot wound in a home in the 7900 block of Corona Avenue. They took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After questioning Behnke, police believe a domestic disturbance led to the shooting.

Behnke was arrested on one count of murder and booked into the Arlington city jail Monday. No bond has been set yet, according to Arlington city jail records.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of Behnke's husband once next of kin has been notified.

