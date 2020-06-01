An Arlington police officer is accused of choking a family member, according to officials.

Sgt. Frank Vacante II turned himself in on Monday to the Tarrant County jail on an assault charge. He is being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

The assault occurred on Dec. 15 on the 400 block of Bardin Greene Drive, police said.

Vacante was placed on administrative leave after the incident, Arlington police officials said.

The officer has been employed by the Arlington Police Department for 12 years. He was most recently assigned to the support operations bureau.

Vacante will remain on leave pending the outcome of both criminal and internal investigations, police said.

