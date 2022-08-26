Suspect search underway after man shot, killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Arlington police officers found an adult man lying dead on the ground with a gunshot wound.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man found at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after receiving a call about a reported shooting, police say.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooter left the complex after the shooting, and witnesses provided officers with leads they are pursuing.

No arrests have been made at this point, police added.

"Based on our investigation, we do not believe this was a random incident – and the suspect knew the victim," Arlington police wrote in an email.