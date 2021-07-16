Man arrested on murder charge in fatal Arlington hit-and-run

Charlton Harris, 42, faces charges of murder, accident involving death and public intoxication, according to a news release from Arlington police.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Authorities have arrested a man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington earlier this month.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. on July 2 in the 800 block of West Arkansas Lane at South Cooper Street.

A Buick Lacrosse, allegedly driven by Harris, was traveling east on Arkansas when it ran a red light and hit a car in the intersection at Cooper, police said.

Douglas Oseimo, 39, was the driver of the car that was hit, and he died at the scene.

After the crash, the driver of the Buick ran from the scene, police said. Investigators initially believed two people were riding in the Buick but later determined that it was occupied by only the driver.

Police found Harris' wallet inside the Buick after the crash, along with a partially empty bottle of liquor, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A Crime Stoppers tip also helped police identify Harris, the affidavit said.

When investigators released surveillance video of a man leaving the scene, a tipster reported that the man was Harris, according to the affidavit. Police then contacted two people who know Harris, and they also identified him as the man in the surveillance footage.

The crash investigation showed that Harris was driving 83 mph at the time of the crash, more than twice the posted speed limit of 40 mph, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Harris at a motel in Grand Prairie overnight Thursday.