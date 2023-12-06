7-year-old from AMBER Alert found safe after Dallas kidnapping; suspect wanted, police say

The child was the subject of an AMBER Alert Sunday evening. At around 1 a.m. Monday, police said she was found safe.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is looking for a suspect that kidnapped a 7-year-old girl Sunday afternoon, making her the subject of an AMBER Alert, officials said.

Sources told WFAA that the girl and her 9-year-old brother were walking to a store when they were approached by a suspect in an SUV who offered to give them a ride.

Police describe the driver as a Black male in his 30s with short dark hair. Officials described his car as a gray crossover SUV-type vehicle with spots of color missing.

According to police, the suspect drove the children to a store in the area of West Kiest Boulevard at South Polk Street.

Police said the 9-year-old then went to that store's door at 12:15 p.m. -- but when he turned around to go back to the car, the suspect had already driven off with his little sister. Dallas police then got a call at 12:33 p.m. after a witness found the boy in the parking lot, police said.

Police have since worked to identify the children and are attempting to identify the driver. They also investigated places near where the kids were picked up, and where the suspect drove off with the girl.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the 7-year-old at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

It was eventually canceled early Monday morning after police said a child was seen at 12:40 a.m. Monday walking up a sidewalk in the apartment complex. She was then identified as the missing girl and taken to a hospital, police said.

No vehicle was seen dropping her off near the area, according to police.

The FBI and Secret Service are now helping Dallas Police identify the suspect and the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

Authorities as anyone with information on this case to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

