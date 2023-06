Ella Marie Filipski was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Ella Maria Filipski was last seen around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, in the 10400 block of Devin Lane, about a mile east of West Hurst Boulevard and Brown Trail.

She's described as a white female, 5-feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.